Education

Telangana defers reopening of schools to June 12

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 25, 2019 Published on May 25, 2019

K Chandrashekar Rao

With heat wave continuing to hit the State, the Telangana Government has decided to defer the reopening of schools to June 12 from June 1.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the Education Department to extend the summer holidays till June 11, when temperatures are expected to fall.

Earlier, he directed the officials to keep the school children away from the State Formation Day celebrations scheduled for June 2, keeping in view the heat wave.

Published on May 25, 2019
schools
Telangana
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor