Telangana defers reopening of schools to June 12

With heat wave continuing to hit the State, the Telangana Government has decided to defer the reopening of schools to June 12 from June 1.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the Education Department to extend the summer holidays till June 11, when temperatures are expected to fall.

Earlier, he directed the officials to keep the school children away from the State Formation Day celebrations scheduled for June 2, keeping in view the heat wave.