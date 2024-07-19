Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the Education Department to prepare plans to strengthen all government schools in a period of three years.

Reddy directed the officials to come up with constructive proposals to open semi-residential schools along with integrated residential schools and prepare proposals to provide education up to the third standard in Anganwadi centres on the lines of play schools. Recruitment could also be taken up to have one additional teacher in each Anganwadi centre, he added.

The State Government is also planning to establish semi-residential schools to offer education up to the fourth standard. Transport facilities should also be provided for students who study in semi-residential schools, the Chief Minister suggested. Officials have been asked to seek opinions of educational experts and prepare plans to take up the pilot project in one or two mandals.

Reddy also advised the Education Department to utilise CSR funds apart from government allocations to improve better facilities to the students in government schools.