Time to revise teacher education curriculum: HRD Minister

There is a need to update the curriculum for teacher education to improve the quality of teachers in India as this has not been done for decades, said Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank here on Friday

The teacher education curriculum has been the same for nearly 40 years and it should be revised from time to time incorporating new ideas, Pokhriyal said while inaugurating a new building of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) here.

The aim should be to create such teachers as there is a great demand for them across the countries, he added.

"There are around 18,500 teacher education institutes in India, from which 19.5 lakh teachers pass out every year. But the annual requirement is less than 3 lakh new school teachers. This is the big challenge that teacher education sector is facing today," said Satbir Bedi, Chairperson, NCTE.

The council, whose mandate is to maintain teachers' quality in the country, is studying every aspect of teacher education in the country. Its objective is to keep the good colleges function while make other colleges go out of the system so that they do not produce sub-standard teachers, added Bedi.

To make sure the institutes to produce better teachers, the council is planning to convert one existing in every district a model institution, she added.