TKM joins hands with Roots Group to launch first Safety Model School in TN

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has in collaboration with Roots Group of companies launched the ‘Safety Model School’ at Satchidananda Jothi Nikethan International School, Mettupalayam, making it the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu and the seventh in the country.
The traffic park has been established to drive awareness and educate school students on road safety.
SP Velumani, Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme inaugurated the park.
TKM has in a statement said that the company has been working towards improving road safety conditions since 2005 and implemented similar traffic parks in Kolkata, Kochi, Delhi, Varanasi, Rewari and Hisar. Around 6,000 school children have benefited from the seven SMSs, the release said.
“Our focus and priority is not only to manufacture safe cars, but strive towards enriching quality of life in India and provide a safe ecosystem for all,” said Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd.
After taking a look at the traffic park, Yoshimura said that the company’s goal was in sensitising and mentoring school children on various road safety problems and responsible safety habits. “These children can become road safety Ambassadors.”
K Ramasamy, Chairman and Managing Director, Roots Group of Companies said “Government data shows that almost 1.5 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents in 2017.”
“This is an alarming situation and all the OEMs will need to work together to put a brake on the critical issue of road accidents,” he said.
