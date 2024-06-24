Tamil Nadu government has announced an increase in admission of students in arts and science colleges in the academic year 2024-2025. This comes in the backdrop of an increase in the pass percentage in Class XII State board examinations, announced State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy in the Assembly on Monday.

The State recorded pass percentage of 94.56 in Class XII State board examinations, which was marginally higher than last year’s 94.03 per cent.

There has been a significant increase in the number of applicants for the arts and science colleges. Accordingly, the admission in government colleges will be increased by 20 per cent in 20224-25; by 15 per cent in government-aided collages and by 10 per cent in self-financing colleges, he said.

The minister also announced establishment of labs in government engineering colleges on latest technologies to enable students get jobs when the pass out.

The State government plans to establish an Internet of Things lab in two government engineering colleges at Karaikudi and Bodinayakanur and establish artificial intelligence and robotics lab in three government engineering colleges at Coimbatore, Salem and Bargur.

An Electric Vehicle technology lab will be established at three government engineering colleges at Tirunelveli, Dharmapuri and Erode. An additive manufacturing lab will be established in three government engineering colleges at Vellore, Thanjavur and Tiruchirapalli,

Meanwhile, the Policy Note of the Higher Education Department for 2024-24 placed in the House said introduction of Tamil Pudhalvan monthly stipend scheme of providing ₹1,000 for boys who pass out from government schools to pursue higher education from the current academic year (2024-25).

To provide skills and develop the students as per World skills in Electrical Installation, Industrial Controls, Industrial Automation, Building Automation, World Skill Academy, Smart Manufacturing Centres are being established in six government polytechnic colleges at Chennai, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchirappalli and Thoothukudi in collaboration with Schneider Electric India Ltd and the financial assistance of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, Chennai at a cost of ₹10 crore.

