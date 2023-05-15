Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Institute of Technology (iTNT) setup by the State government with support from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and industry partnership.

The centre at Anna University campus, Chennai, has been set up at a cost of ₹54.61 crore. It will act as the core by connecting the ecosystem of start-ups working in emerging and deep tech areas with the academic network of over 570 engineering colleges; engaging with researchers and industry partners to pave the way for innovation, says a release.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has provided 50 per cent of the cost of the project. The State government has received 37 per cent financial assistance and 13 per cent from industries. The centre has been set up as a non-profit organisation under the Department of Information Technology and Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu.