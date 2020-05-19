TNAU invites application for Annual convocation

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has invited eligible candidates (results were declared on or before March 31, 2020) to apply for the “41st annual convocation 2020”.

The University has in a release said that the applicants can submit their applications online (using the link provided in the website) or post by downloading the application form and other details from the University website from May 20 and remitting the fee through online (SBI collect in the account of Comptroller, TNAU, Coimbatore).

The filled in application along with enclosures (viz., copy of the Provisional Certificate, last semester mark sheet, recent passport size photo-2 nos. and Copy of the Bank receipt remitted through online) should reach the University on or before July 6, 2020.