Education

TNAU invites application for Annual convocation

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on May 19, 2020 Published on May 19, 2020

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has invited eligible candidates (results were declared on or before March 31, 2020) to apply for the “41st annual convocation 2020”.

The University has in a release said that the applicants can submit their applications online (using the link provided in the website) or post by downloading the application form and other details from the University website from May 20 and remitting the fee through online (SBI collect in the account of Comptroller, TNAU, Coimbatore).

The filled in application along with enclosures (viz., copy of the Provisional Certificate, last semester mark sheet, recent passport size photo-2 nos. and Copy of the Bank receipt remitted through online) should reach the University on or before July 6, 2020.

Published on May 19, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
School trustees’ body writes to FM for assistance to private schools, parents