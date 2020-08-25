TN’s Kalvi TV classes to be available on Airtel digital platforms

Bharti Airtel has partnered with the Tamil Nadu government to bring online learning classes to students in the State through Airtel’s digital platforms. This will make online learning even more accessible for a large base of students in the State.

Content from Kalvi TV — the State government-operated education channel — will be available for free on Airtel Digital TV and the Airtel Xstream app on smartphones and tablets. The Airtel Xstream app is available for free downlaoding on Android and iOS. It offers a wide range of video and live TV in multiple languages.

Kalvi TV was recently launched as the go-to destination for learning for students as schools remain shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will broadcast lessons for 2.5 hours every day from Monday to Friday. While about half of all programmes will be based on the State government’s curriculum, the rest will help students prepare for NEET and JEE among other competitive exams, a press release from Airtel said.