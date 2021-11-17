To make learning science fun, Ana Infotainment launches 6D books

If you thought books will be replaced with gadgets and will be obsolete with newer gadgets, you are in for a surprise. Books will simply complement the emerging technologies with making use of them from cover to cover. Or that’s what Kochi-based Ana Infotainment promoted by a US-returned techie and Google-trusted photographer-cum-Adobe-trained designer has proved.

The company has launched two books recently — on solar system and human anatomy/internal organs which can be called 6D books, as they make use of augmented reality and virtual reality to make the ‘readers’ experience what they learn on the way in addition to offering video and audio, downloadable PDF notes and 3D images. For viewing the 3D images, the books come with 3D glasses as well.

Speaking on the innovation, Jaison K Sani, Managing Director, who had worked for AT&T for six years in the US said both the books come with their corresponding apps which can be downloaded from Playstore. While 3D properties of the book come live with the goggles, the AR and VR properties can be enjoyed using the apps.

The real magic of AR and VR can be enjoyed more by using an AR/VR headset. While using VR, one can feel as if one is inside the solar system, using AR, one’s heart can be seen as if one is holding it, he said. Using the app, one can rotate the views 360 degrees as well while listening to audio lectures on the go.

Sajeevan NS, Director Technical, who is also a Google Trusted Gold Level Photographer (VR) and Adobe Certified Expert in Photoshop said the company has a studio in Kochi employing IT and designing professionals. The book on the solar system targets children from grade 1 to 12 and the one on anatomy is for children from grade 5 to 12.

The company also plans to offer its services to set up AR/VR labs in schools. “Education has become an online activity due to Covid but possibilities of AR and VR are not all explored. Considering these, we are also planning to bring out rank files on various subjects for different grades from the next academic year,” he said.