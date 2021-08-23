To tide over Covid blues, Nalsar University of Law-Hyderabad builds ‘largest’ e-library

Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad has developed an e-library by investing in e-resources to help students tide over Covid-19 pandemic blues.

“The biggest challenge faced by students in online learning mode is accessing library resources. Though we have a remote access facility to the library, e-books are also needed. Hence, we invested about ₹6.5 crore and now we probably have the largest e-resources/books among all law universities in the country,” Faizan Mustafa, Vice Chancellor, Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad told BusinessLine.

The premier law school ensured that there was no adverse impact on its academic schedule during the first and second waves of the pandemic. “We were able to start online classes within a week after the lock down imposed by the state government here,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

There were challenges too. “We found that many students have hostile environments at home on account of various reasons which are not conducive for online studies at home. There is also an issue in the form of lack of laptops and smart phones to some students from rural backgrounds. We identified such students and provided laptops from the university,” Mustafa said.

The University has already started the academic sessions on time during the current academic year.

“We have now normalised the schedule and are working on bringing the students and faculty back to campus in a phased manner,” he added. There has also been no impact on the campus placements as Nalsar, Hyderabad has registered 100 per cent placements for the last five years including the pandemic years of 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Courses

Efforts are underway to broad base academic programs. Apart from a five year B.A. LLB (Hons) and Post graduate course LLM, there is also an MBA programme. “From this year, we have introduced an Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) as a five year course. We plan to launch M.A. in Law,” Mustafa said.

The idea is to diversify beyond the flagship legal education university as the New Education Policy (NEP) has no room for stand-alone educational universities after a decade. “I feel NEP is a legendary document. Key elements like interdisciplinary approach and choice based credit system have been introduced by us way back in 2013,” he added.

On the expanding areas in legal education, the VC said there is a need for a proper understanding and frameworks in emerging areas like cyber laws, maritime laws, defence laws and animal laws. The young lawyers should keep themselves abreast of all developments. “Our vision is to produce socially-relevant lawyers,” the Vice Chancellor added.