Toonz Animation Studios through its education services arm Vizdem has announced that it is collaborating with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune to offer animation and visual effects courses.

Toonz and FTII signed an MoU to this effect, which aims to bridge the gap between industry requirements and academia by developing relevant skill-based courses in the media and entertainment industry.

With the FTII recently announcing the undergraduate course in ‘Animation and Visual Effects Design,’ Toonz Studios, as an industry partner will provide necessary support by mentoring the curriculum, arranging industry experts and academicians from Vizdem, and also supporting internships for the students.

Apart from this, both Toonz and FTII have plans to develop various animation and visual effects courses and to set up an incubation center on the FTII campus.

This will help the students to develop their own IP and reach out to broadcasters across the globe. As per the MoU, Toonz will collaborate with FTII to offer animation and visual effects programs under FTII’s Centre for Open Learning (CFOL).

“This collaboration brings leaders in industry and academia to provide skill-based courses in animation and visual effects. Vizdem, our educational service arm is clearly one of the leading animation training institutes in India and we are delighted to join hands with FTII, Pune, which is one of the leading film institutes in the world,” said P Jayakumar, Chief Executive Officer of Toonz Media Group.

Sandeep Shahare, Director, FTII said, “The collaboration with Toonz Is a great step towards addressing the gaps between academia and industry. The association will benefit students of animation and VFX of the institute and also will be instrumental in formalising internships and thus equipping them to meet the creative challenges in the career.”