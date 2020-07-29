Toppr raises ₹350 crore in Series D from Foundation Holdings

Mumbai-based Toppr, an Artificial Intelligence-based learning app, has raised ₹350 crore in Series D funding led by Foundation Holdings, with participation from other long-time partners such as Kaizen Private Equity.

With this, the company has now raised a total of ₹700 crore. Toppr will use this investment to develop the AI-based Toppr School Operating System, the company said in a statement.

"Our investment in Toppr also reflects our commitment to empowering great teachers via the new School OS. The new School OS already has 55,000+ learners on it,” Aakash Sachdev, Managing Director of Foundation Holdings, said. Sachdev will join Toppr’s board.

Abhishek Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at Foundation Holdings said: “UNESCO states that 1.1 billion students had their schools partially or fully closed by April 2020 due to Covid-19. Education institutions were often scrambling to offer quality e-learning tools. We believe that omni-channel, blended learning is the future and that we are set to sail into the golden age of education and education technology. Toppr’s industry leading adaptive education platform will enable us to deliver impact, at unprecedented scale.”