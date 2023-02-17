New Delhi, Feb 17

The traditional approach to career management, such as on-campus and off-campus placements and assessment partners, may not be adequate in today’s digital market realm, said Kamal Stephen, Director of Early Career Talent at SAP.

According to him, the new age approaches such as internships, hackathons or idea-thons, contest/competition platforms, new age portals, community platforms, and the train-hire-deploy model have emerged as alternative approaches.

Speaking at businessline Campus Connect Lecture series at IIT Mandi on career management, Stephen said, The RRR approach to career management is about relevance, resilience, and readiness.

The Indian Oil Corp Ltd in association with businessLine is organising the businessline Campus Connect Lecture series.

“It is vital to have market intelligence to identify potential recruiters, perform self-assessment based on college credentials, and talent/student profiling,” he said adding that: “ It is crucial to bridge the gap between one’s skills and the industry’s requirements by performing gap analysis and predictive analytics.”

Hemant Varshney, Manager – Retail Sales, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, also spoke about his experiences at IIT and the work done by the company in Himachal Pradesh .

The event was also attended by faculty members, including Dr Manoj Thakur, Dean of Students and Chair of the School of Management, Dr. Tushar Jain, Advisor of CnP and Dr. Rajeev Shrivastava, Placement Officer, IIT Mandi.

The seminar organized by the Career and Placement Cell (CnP), IIT Mandi, was also attended by MBA students and B.Tech students.