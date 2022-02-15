Training the underprivileged students in robotics

Edtech firm mPowerO and Robotex India, a non-profit organisation, have joined hands to teach two lakh students from economically weaker sections the basic concepts of robotics.

The training will be imparted over mPowerO’s e-learning platform.

“The children from low-income and underprivileged families find it difficult to learn robotics as they face financial constraints in affording the required devices,” an mPowerO statement said.

The two entities recently conducted a pilot in which 500 students in Classes 6 to 12 in various government schools in Pune participated.

They were taught how to program and operate a robot via a combination of Learning Management Systems and live sessions with the experts in a hybrid model.

“Post the successful completion of the pilot project, the team plans to extend this programme to two students by the end of 2022,” it said.

The curriculum includes 18 modules of self-study, 12 pre-recorded sessions, 10 live classes, and 12 assessments.