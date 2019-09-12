Two-day Symbiosis management conclave from Friday

Bye-bye business, says Ma
The Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Bengaluru, is to host its annual management conclave, ‘Alchemy 2019’, during September 13-14 with the theme, ‘India – From Vicious to Virtuous Cycle’.
The management conclave provides a quality platform for highly esteemed speakers from various sectors of the industry to come together and address students through stimulating panel discussions.
The journey of India evolving from an impoverished Third World country to an emerging global superpower has not been a smooth one.
Even today, as the country stands on the brink of entering a new revolutionary era, issues like widespread poverty, inadequate infrastructure, slow rate of capital formation and job creation for a population of 1.3 billion people are still holding back what otherwise is one of the fastest growing economies of the world.
Unless India frees itself from this vicious cycle, emerging victorious in the upcoming era will be difficult.
Alchemy 2019 is structured around panel discussions on burning issues on the economy and the business world today.
According to the organisers, the questions in focus will be: How should the country manage its economy in a global environment of unstable and turbulent economies?
How will it facilitate organisations to cross the chasm from being just businesses to harnessing the true potential of an innovative corporate structure, strong governance and varied culture?
How should it leverage technology to reach and maintain an advantageous position over other countries?
As part of the student fest, panel discussions will revolve around: Fading Synergies: Overcoming Economic Turbulences; Technology: The Coign of Vantage and Crossing the Chasm: Bridging the Corporate Gap.
