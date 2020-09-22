UGC announces revised academic calendar for first year of UG, PG students for Session 2020-21

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday announced a revised Academic Calendar for the first year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate students of the universities for the Session 2020-21.

The classes of fresh batch will start from November 1 and the exams of the first semester will take place March 8 to March 26. The commencement of next academic session for this batch to take place on August 30, 2021.

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the UGC Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Education.

To avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents due to lockdown and related factors, a full refund of fees will be made on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to November 30 for this very session as a special case, he added.

Meanwhile in April, UGC had said that the academic session 2020-21 may commence from August 1 for old students and from September 1 for fresh students, as per guidelines issued by the UGC.

The earlier guidelines had also suggested setting up a Covid-19 cell in every university. The cell will be empowered to solve the issues of students related to academic calendar and examinations.