UGC recognises Company Secretary qualification as equivalent to post graduate degree

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recognized Company Secretary Qualification as equivalent to Post Graduate Degree based on representations submitted by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Nagendra D Rao, President, The ICSI, said in a statement: “This recognition will open up another world of opportunities for Company Secretaries. Such recognitions reaffirm the fact that with the increasing focus on good governance, the demand for Company Secretaries, as skilled professionals, is both ubiquitous and inevitable”.

This recognition will leverage the Company Secretary Profession across the globe, giving the members of the Institute an opportunity to pursue Ph.D. in Commerce and Allied Disciplines, the statement added.