UGC recommends starting of 2020-21 academic session from August 1

Making contact-tracing rewarding
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
The academic session 2020-21 may commence from August 1 for old students and from September 1 for fresh students, as per guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC ).
The Commission also said that if the situation demands, the universities can have summer vacation for 30 days from June 1 to June 30, 2020.
UGC in its guidelines recommended of setting up a Covid-19 cell in every university. The cell will be empowered to solve the issues of students related to academic calendar and examinations.
Besides, a Covid-19 cell in the UGC to be created for faster decision-making.
It also recommended that intermediate semester students be graded based on an internal assessment of the present and previous semester. While, the States where Covid-19 situation has normalised, the exams for intermediate and terminal semester students can be conducted in the month of July.
“Guidelines are advisory in nature and University may chart out its own plan of action taking into consideration the issues pertaining to Covid–19 Pandemic,” said the official release.
The Expert Committee on Examinations and the Academic Calendar was headed by R. C. Kuhad, Former Member, UGC and Vice-Chancellor, the Central University of Haryana along with other members.
It also recommended that universities may conduct the practical examinations and Viva-Voce Examinations through Skype or other meeting apps, and in case of intermediate semesters, the practical examinations may be conducted during the ensuing semesters.
It suggested an extension of six months period to the M.Phil. or Ph.D. students.
The Commission at its meeting held on April 27 accepted the report of the Committee and approved the Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar.
