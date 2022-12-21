Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has been ranked No. 1 in India and 121 st worldwide for being the most sustainable university by UI Green Metric World University Rankings.

A press statement by MAHE said Universitas Indonesia (UI) has released the results of UI Green Metric World University Rankings. This year, 1050 universities from 85 countries participated.

MAHE’s total score for this year was 8,050 with six criteria: Setting and Infrastructure, Education and Research, Energy and Climate Change, Waste, Water, and Transportation. The UI Green Metric World University Ranking is a ranking on green campus and environmental sustainability initiated by Universitas Indonesia in 2010. It helps in measuring each participating university’s commitment in developing an environmentally friendly and sustainable university.

Forefront of environmental protection

Quoting Lt Gen MD Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE, the statement said, “We are extremely pleased to announce that MAHE has been awarded as the No. 1 university UI Green Metric World University Rankings for being the most environment-friendly university. We at MAHE always make sure that our campus is hygienic and green as the environment contributes to the overall development of our students. MAHE endeavours to maintain this record and improve every single day.”

The statement said that MAHE has always been at the forefront of protection and improvement of environmental aspects of the campus and has adopted a holistic management approach. This year, improvements in key areas like energy and climate change, waste management, water management, transportation, and education in alignment with the sustainable development goals have helped improve overall scores.

MAHE has been consistently improving through the years and will continue to do so while exploring the latest technologies, by experimenting on one hand and implementing proven, cost-effective solutions that are sustainable both economically and ecologically, it said.