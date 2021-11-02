Unacademy acquires K-10 online tuition platform Swiflearn

Edtech major Unacademy has acquired Swiflearn, a start-up that provides live face-to-face online tuitions for CBSE and ICSE students from grades 1 to 10.

The acquisition is in-line with Unacademy’s plans to strengthen its position in the K-12 category and optimise its product offerings in the space.

Founded in 2019 by Abhinav Agarwal and Anand Bakode, Swiflearn is an online platform for academic courses which provides personalised home tuition . The platform offers online classes for English, Maths, Science, and other areas of learning like Mental Ability, Life Skills and Vedic Maths.

Personalised product

“Swiflearn is building a high-impact personalised and scalable learning product that will change the way students learn. Abhinav, Anand and the team have developed a great product that is seeing tremendous traction. We have a shared vision to make quality education accessible and affordable for students of all ages, and we are delighted to have them as part of the Unacademy Group,” said Gaurav Munjal, CEO and Co-Founder, Unacademy Group.

“We are very excited to join Unacademy since our strengths of pedagogy, content, and personalised classes combined with Unacademy’s product, brand and reach will make it a strong value proposition in the K-12 market. Anand, I, and the team of Swiflearn are looking forward to working closely with the entire team at Unacademy and learning from them,” said Abhinav Agarwal, Co-Founder, Swiflearn.

Swiflearn currently has over 1,500 teachers with an average class rating of 4.9 out of 5. The platform hosts over 30,000 classes every month and has over 1,20,000 registered learners.

Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy is a learning platform with a growing network of over 60,000 registered Educators and over 62 million Learners. The Unacademy Group comprises Unacademy, Graphy, Relevel and CodeChef.