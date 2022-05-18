Unacademy forays into offline learning

Bengaluru, May 18

Edtech unicorn Unacademy has announced its foray into offline learning at its upcoming Unacademy Centres.

The first Unacademy Centre will be operational in Kota by next month, followed by similar touchpoints in Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Patna, Pune and Delhi. The brand aims to enroll up to 15,000 learners in the first batch across Unacademy Centres.

All Unacademy Centres will soon initiate regular offline classes starting with the one Kota. A national scholarship-admission test will also be conducted where rank holders can win scholarships. The company will announce more details about the test soon.

These centres are built on the same framework as ‘Unacademy Worlds’. The 18,000 sq ft. space is spread across four floors in Kota. Along with the organised schedule of offline classes by educators, learners will have access to on-ground counsellors, a library and brand merchandise at all the centres.

These Unacademy Centres will facilitate offline classes for learners and will extend access to educators in the NEET UG, IT JEE and Foundation (9-12) course categories. Unacademy aims to meet the growing demand for inter-personal mentoring for Learners with this new approach.

The offline batches will offer in-person mentorship and doubt solving, regular Parent-Educator sessions and an offline learning experience with high-tech infrastructure.

Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy Group said, “Our experiential touchpoints - ‘Unacademy World’ have received a good response from Learners, many of whom have also expressed the need for in-person learning.”