Unacademy signs MoU with Tripura Govt to help girl students prepare for Defence exams

Edtech major Unacademy has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tripura Government to help meritorious girl students from the State prepare for NDA exams.
As per the MoU, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (Department of Education, Tripura) and Unacademy will conduct two aptitude tests over the next 12 months to select 125 meritorious students in each exam and award them study scholarships on Unacademy for the NDA/Defence course. A total of 250 girl students will receive the benefits of these scholarships, which is a one-year free Unacademy Plus subscription for Defence exams.
Also read: Unacademy infuses $20 million in its group company Relevel
The Government of India, in a historic decision, has allowed women to enter the NDA, so far, which was so far reserved for men.
Speaking on the occasion, Ratan Lal Nath, Education Minister, Tripura Government said, “At the start of the holy Navratri, we see this collaboration with Unacademy as true service to girl students. The State of Tripura will produce more women warriors who would serve this nation, and access to quality content would be at the centre of this defence coaching programme.”
“At Unacademy, we are committed to the vision of creating a learning ecosystem in India that provides the youth with the best quality education. We’re excited about this partnership as it empowers girl students who aspire to join the Indian Army and serve the nation. We thank the Tripura Government for collaborating with us on such a progressive initiative and look forward to making a deep social impact in Tripura,” said Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy Group.
Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy has a growing network of over 60,000 registered educators and over 62 million learners. Unacademy Group comprises Unacademy, Graphy, Relevel and CodeChef.
