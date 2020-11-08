Under pressure, CA Institute introduces flexibilities for the November 2020 exam cycle

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Bowing to students’ pressures and concerns around holding the CA exams during Covid-19 times, the CA Institute has introduced flexibilities in the much talked about ‘OPT-OUT’ scheme for the November 2020 cycle of examinations.
Students satisfying certain conditions have been permitted to OPT-OUT and carry forward their candidature to another examination cycle, the Tranche-II of the November 2020 examination cycle will be held in the second half of January 2021 or the first half of February 2021. Students are also allowed to OPT-OUT for May 2021 examination cycle.
For students not availing the OPT-OUT option, the exams will be held as scheduled (between November 21-December 14), and the precautionary guidelines issued by the government in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic will be followed.
Till recently, the CA Institute’s OPT-OUT scheme talked about only May 2021 as the next examination cycle. The latest flexibility of CA Institute deciding to conduct Tranche II of November 2020 examinations is first of its sorts and is expected to appease and comfort students, several of whom took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their angst on their general well being and safety if exams are held during Covid-19 times, sources said.
Over 4 lakh students are expected to take the November 2020 cycle of examination.
To be eligible for OPT-OUT, the student must be currently Covid-19 positive or have symptoms of the infection at any time upto the conclusion of exams; whose family members with whom students are staying are Covid-19 positive or become Covid-19 positive at any time upto the conclusion of exams; if the area in which the student’s residence is located is declared as containment zone by the Central Government/State Government/Local authorities at any time upto the conclusion of exams.
For those students availing OPT-OUT, the examination fees and exemption, if any, of the particular student will automatically be shifted and carried forward to next examination i.e. November 2020 cycle-II and this attempt (November 2020) will not be counted. The student will not be required to apply afresh or pay any fees for November 2020 Examination cycle-II at the relevant time.
Detailed schedule for the Tranche-II is expected to be announced in second half of December this year.
Also, In case the student appears for some of the papers in a particular group and subsequently he/she opts out due to Covid-19 reasons, then he/she has to appear for all papers of the Group in the next examination cycle, i.e., shifting of some of the paper(s) of the same Group will not be allowed.
However, in case a student appears for all papers in a Group and subsequently opts out for other group, then the group in which he/she has appeared would be taken as completely appeared and the student has to write other group in the next examination cycle.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...