Universities should involve with local communities: Kerala Governor

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies has got research funding from the World Bank and other external sources for a range of projects.

The World Bank has accepted research projects in coastal zone management to the tune of ₹18 crore submitted by the University.

The university faculty have also got 10 externally-funded research projects to the tune of ₹4 crore and the research work under the projects are progressing, said KUFOS’ Vice-Chancellor A Ramachandran during the 6th convocation ceremony.

Earlier in his inaugural address, Kerala Governor and Chancellor of Kufos, Arif Mohammed Khan said that the presence of a university is socially felt when its graduates actively associate with the people in the neighbourhood and help them resolve their problems. Kerala has 313 fishing villages and over 2.36 lakh active fishermen. As a university which deals with fisheries science, Kufos has the responsibility to assist these communities with new ideas and inputs for betterment of income and a more secure life, he said.

As many as 52 undergraduate and 242 postgraduate students including 38 MBAs, who completed their courses in 2018-2019 academic year were conferred degrees in the convocation.

The Governor also presented gold medals to 21 meritorious students who secured first rank in their courses. Four endowment awards were also presented to the best outgoing students.