University of Hyderabad: 154 students placed in last four months

The students of University of Hyderabad (UoH) fared well in domestic placement with 154 students have been placed in the last four months.

Placement season (2019-20) started as early as July end at the University and more than 42 companies have visited for campus placements. Students from the disciplines of Computer Science, Management, Communication, English, Sciences etc. have been placed successfully.

This year, four students from MCA and M.Tech have been placed with a domestic pay package of Rs 22.80 Lakhs per annum by EA Sports, which is the highest package not just for this year, but in the University’s history.

Earlier Two M.Tech (Integrated Circuits Technology) students of UoH from Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology (CASEST), School of Physics received International Placement offers from Silicon Austria Labs (SAL), Austria at a package of Rs 45 Lakhs per annum.

Some of the companies that have visited the University campus so far are: Teradata, One Convergence, TCS Digital, TCS R&D, Deloitte, Acxiom, Zoom Tech, Aganita, Sprint Talent, Core Competence, Thin CI, HSBC, Synchrony, Onix Capital, Bridge i2i, Quadratix, Zen technology, Hashdin, Westagilez, Venper Academy, Seekers, Dr. Reddy’s, VKC, Next Education, Savya Robotic, Life Circle Health, Kims Hospital, Renovo Hospital, Aster Prime Hospital, Data Wise, Invesco, Vedanta, GE to name a few.

Professor Rajeev Wankar, Chairman, Placement Guidance and Advisory Bureau, said “We are very happy to see the continuous increase in the number of placements for the students from Humanities and Social Sciences with a good package in the past few years, with placements for students from every School/Department, which is very encouraging.''

For 2018-19, till December 2018, only 98 students were placed as compared to 154 now. Overall, more than 340 students were placed at the University during 2018-19, with pay packages ranging from Rs 3.50 Lakhs to Rs 14.00 Lakhs per annum.