University of Hyderabad bags ‘Institution of Eminence’ status

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been awarded Institution of Eminence (IoE) status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Government of India.

As an IoE, the university receives additional grants, with financial and administrative autonomy to execute its plans, spread across 15 years. The IoE status demands that within the next 10 years the university must move into the top 500 institutions of the world, according to Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH.

The thrust of this scheme is to prepare Indian institutions for global rankings. UoH is presently ranked among 601-650 in the QS Rankings 2020 and is among the top fastest growing 150 institutions in the world that are under the age of 50.

The varsity has drawn up detailed plans for the execution of the IoE, which

includes putting in place national and international collaborations for research, the development of new programmes and courses, interdisciplinary studies, increasing enrolment of students (including foreign students), hiring of experts from the industry, improvement in faculty-student ratio, global faculty recruitment, among others.