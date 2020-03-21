University of Hyderabad closes hostels till April 6

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) announces lockdown of all hostels and the messes by March 23, 2020. The decision comes as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. It has also been decided to close down all eateries, shops and establishments in the campus from March 21 to April 6, 2020.

This follows the 'strong advisory' issued to students last Sunday to return to their homes after classes were suspended. All students have been instructed to vacate the hostels latest by March 23.

However, in order to facilitate students to leave for their respective hometowns, the messes will run up to March 23. Only breakfast will be provided in the hostels on Monday. All hostels will be totally locked down from March 24 from 1.00 PM onwards and there will be no supply of water and electricity to any of these buildings.

All ongoing academic activities, including examinations, evaluations and presentations will be reviewed and rescheduled after April 6, 2020. No students or outsiders will be allowed into the University campus until then, according to a release.