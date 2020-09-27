University of Hyderabad faculty bags Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize

Surajit Dhara, a faculty of the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH) bagged the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (SSB) Prize for Science and Technology’ 2020.

The award is named after the founder Director of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) India, the late Dr (Sir) Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar. The Prize is given each year for outstanding contributions to science and technology.

Dhara received this award based on his contributions made through work done primarily in India during the last five years in the area of Physical Sciences.

He has carried out inventive research and made outstanding contributions in emerging and diverse areas of LC science and technology spanning - colloids with tunable interaction and controlled assembly in liquid crystals; topological colloids with 2-dimensional motility and tunable direction of motion; development of liquid crystal droplet based tunable micro-resonators and micro-lasers.

SSB Prizes, each of the value of Rs 5,00,000 are awarded annually for notable and outstanding research. In addition, CSIR will grant a honorarium of Rs.15,000 per month.