The University of Hyderabad (UoH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)- Basar.

The main objectives of the MoU are to provide guidance for preparation of consolidated programmes in Higher Education at RGUKT, Basar and to evolve prospective plans for the internationalisation of Higher Education in the State and promote betterment of technical education in RGUKT.

B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad (UoH) said, “Under the New Education Policy, the institutions must synergise their efforts and UoH will definitely share its expertise to help RGUKT in developing their academic areas. Let us work together effectively and make this collaboration successful.’‘

“RGUKT is collaborating with leading institutions and we are happy to partner with one of the leading institutions and an Institution of Eminence (IoE), the University of Hyderabad. This collaboration will help us to make it to the League of Excellence,’‘ V Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chancellor in-charge, RGUKT - Basar said in a release.

