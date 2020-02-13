University of Hyderabad MCA student bags Rs 43 lakh annual package

Are there toys, trinkets and trophies at your workplace?
V Nandini Soni, a student of MCA, School of Computer and Information Sciences at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected by Adobe Systems in the Campus Placements with a package of 43 lakhs per annum.
The placement by Adobe Systems was for women students as part of their Empowering Women @SheCodes, and out of the four short-listed for the final round; Nandini Soni got the selection.
``This is the highest package so far in the history of UoH,’’ Rajeev Wankar, Chairman, Placement Guidance and Advisory Bureau, UoH said. ``This year more than 200 students have already been placed, which is very encouraging,’’ he added.
Nandini did her schooling from Atomic Energy Central School (AECS), Boisar, Maharashtra; followed by Bachelors (BCA) from St. Xaviers, Ahmedabad and then joined for Masters (MCA) at the University of Hyderabad
“I knew I had to pursue my higher studies in computer science from the beginning and so dropped the idea of pursuing engineering as I knew I couldn't do well in that field”, said Nandini. This prompted her to take up a course in Computer Applications.
