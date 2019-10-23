University of Hyderabad ranks 8th in QS India University rankings

Can’t find? Tile it
The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked 8th among the top ten in India for the second consecutive year according to the QS India University Rankings 2020.
The IIT-Bombay, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and IIT-Delhi are in first, second and third ranks respectively. Staff with a PhD is the `BEST SCORED indicator of the institution in the 2020s.
``This rank reinforced our stature as a premier institution, for which we have been awarded the Institution of Eminence status. It entails intensive work ahead to not only retain but improve our ranking, with a climb across all parameters,’’ Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH said in a release.
This is the second edition of QS rankings exclusively for Indian institutions. QS is a global higher education company which brings out the QS World University Rankings, the world’s most widely-consulted list of its kind.
Among the non-IITs, and IISc; Delhi University occupies the first spot — at number seven — followed by University of Hyderabad University, IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Guwahati.
The QS methodology used eight indicators to determine the institutions’ rankings — academic reputation (30 per cent), employer reputation (20 per cent), faculty-student ratio (20 per cent), the proportion of staff with a PhD (10 per cent), papers per faculty from Scopus database (10 per cent), citations per paper from Scopus database (5 per cent), the proportion of international students (2.5 per cent) and the ratio of international faculty (2.5 per cent).
