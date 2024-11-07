The UK-based University of Southampton, the first foreign university to receive UGC permission to start a campus in the country, has announced the maiden academic programme at its Delhi campus.

“The courses offered at the University of Southampton’s India campus are the same as those offered in the UK, with the same modules, assessment, and academic requirements,” a university statement said on Thursday.

“Students graduate with the same degree at the India campus as they will do when studying the same degree in the UK,” it said.

The university is calling for applications (classes begin in August 2025) in the undergraduate and postgraduate streams. The UG programmes include a BSc in Business Management, Accounting & Finance, Computer Science, and Economics.

The University of Southampton is partnering with Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) to deliver the new campus, including enquiry admissions and enrolment services.

The first application round will close on November 29. Two further admissions rounds are then expected to take place for 2025 entry.