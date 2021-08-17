UoH, Apollo MedSkills offer course in advanced critical care

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
The School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Apollo MedSkills Pvt Limited (AMSL) have launched Advanced Certificate Program in Critical Care in distance education mode.
After formally inaugurating the programme virtually on Tuesday, B. J. Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH said critical care was an area of saving lives.
“An interesting journey has begun for the participants of this program. This programme, in fact, is in tune with the National Education Policy 2020. India is rich in talent and the cost-effectiveness of critical treatments will enable it to be a global player”, the Vice-Chancellor added.
Critical care is in global demand due to increasing longevity, multimorbidities, and unprecedented health challenges. The ability of any health system to scale up the delivery of effective critical care services will be limited by critical care training capacity. The current pandemic has unearthed the shortage of critical care workforce worldwide, highlighting the dire need for qualified, competent healthcare professionals with critical care skills.
Given the global need for efficient critical care and management in intensive care units, the six-month Program in Critical Care has been developed to upskill the health professional graduates (Nursing, Medical) and graduates from allied health sciences on critical care concepts and competencies to prepare them delivering safe and quality health care, according to a release.
