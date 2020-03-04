UoH bags top score in QS World University Subject ranking

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has scored in 25 subjects and ranked in three in the QS World University Subject rankings for 2020.

The three subjects in which UoH has secured high rankings are: Chemistry 301-350; Biological Sciences 451-500; and Physics & Astronomy 501-550.

“This rank reinforces our stature as a premier research institution, for which we have been awarded the Institution of Eminence status,’’ Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH said in a release.

Good index

“We have a very good H-index of 145, largely contributed by publications in Biological Sciences, Chemistry and Physics supporting the ranks we have in these subjects,’’ he added.

The QS methodology used four indicators to determine the institutions’ rankings in the subjects — Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Citations per Paper and H-Index.

To produce the rankings for year 2020 the QS team analysed over 22 million papers, producing close to 200 million citations. 1,368 institutions have been ranked across 48 subjects in five subject areas, creating over 15,500 published entries. These figures reflect some of the scale behind this huge undertaking that the QS team carried out in order to produce these subject rankings.

QS World University Rankings is a publication of university rankings, published annually by British company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).