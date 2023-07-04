The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Dr Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences (DRILS) signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for joint academic and research activities for a period of ten years.

The MoU was signed by Devesh Nigam, Registrar, UoH and GV Prasad, Co-chairman and Managing Director, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Chairman, DRILS Board, in the presence of BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH.

As per the MoU, DRILS and UoH will promote joint academic research projects and joint PhD programmes in addition to collaborative academic and research activities.

The DRILS will also support Skill Development for the university students and researchers in the area of advanced pharmaceutical technology. according to a release.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit