UoH gets big response for its UG courses this academic year

There is a significant increase in interest among the students to join the University of Hyderabad (uoH) this year. A record 1.25 lakh students have applied for 287 seats across disciplines in the Under Graduation (UG) programme.

``The response is unbelievably high for undergraduate courses. as 1.25 lakh students who have applied to UoH through the common entrance test for admission into all central universities in the country,’‘ Prof B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, UoH, told BusinessLine.

In the last academic year, the number of applications received by the university for UG, PG and Ph.D courses was 9,427, 41,412 and 12,220 respectively. For the first time, a common entrance test for UG and PG courses in all central universities is being conducted from this year.

The UoH, offers undergraduate courses in an integrated manner with an option to exit with a degree after three years. Students can also pursue a four-year honours degree and a five year integrated PG without exiting after three years. After four years of honours, they will also be eligible to directly enroll for Ph.D. without a post graduation. The courses are being offered in engineering, medical, humanities and social sciences.

``Our courses are also aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) which is gaining popularity in view of the academic flexibility it offers and the inherent emphasis on skills rather than simply on a degree,’‘ Rao said.

The university is also expecting a surge in the number of applications for PG courses for which the process is still on as the last date for submission of applications is June 18.

Brand image

On the possible reasons for the huge response, the Vice Chancellor said the brand image of UoH as a top central university in the country and the advantage of choosing the best in the common entrance system must have helped. ``I think all good universities will get a good number of applications in this system,’‘ he said.

``Further, we have a very high student - faculty ratio at 1:13. If we include guest faculty too it comes down to 1: 7. All these help quality education,’‘ he added.

On the advantages of a common entrance test for admission in all 15 central universities in the country, Rao said there was no point in conducting individual exams for admissions as suitable technology is available. ``It also removes hassles for the students,’‘ he added.

Placements

This year, UoH also had a record campus placements this year with 200 companies visiting the campus and offering 510 placements. The highest salary package was ₹23 lakh per annum. ``We are doing well in placements though we cannot compare with IITs but are faring better among all central universities,’‘ the VC said.

In the previous year (2020-21) 396 students were placed while the highest package was ₹17 lakh per annum.