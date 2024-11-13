The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the MicroInsurance Innovation Hub (MIIH) to collaborate on a range of initiatives aimed at advancing the field of microinsurance.

The partnership will focus on several key areas, including capacity development, research, data-driven innovation, and the promotion of sustainable development. Prof. Debashis Acharya, School of Economics will be the coordinator. Supriya Goli, ED, MIIH, will represent MIIH as its coordinator.

The Key Areas of Collaboration would be Capacity Development where the partnership will implement training programs for various stakeholders on the fundamentals of microinsurance, including product development, distribution strategies, and market expansion.

Additionally, both organizations will collaborate with academic institutions to offer specialized courses in microinsurance to build a skilled workforce. The UoH and MIIH will work together to develop and disseminate research reports, white papers, and case studies that highlight best practices in the microinsurance sector.

The collaboration will also establish a comprehensive knowledge repository, providing stakeholders with easy access to valuable insights and resources.

A key initiative will be the publication of a monthly magazine, PULSE, which will focus on the latest microinsurance trends, expert perspectives, and industry developments. The partnership will also organize the Global Conference on Microinsurance (GCMI) to foster dialogue and collaboration among thought leaders, practitioners, and policymakers in the microinsurance space.

“The MoU marks a significant step forward in advancing microinsurance knowledge, innovation, and practice in India and beyond, contributing to financial inclusion, Viksit Bharat, and IRDAI’s objective of Insurance for all and sustainable development goals,’‘ the release said.

