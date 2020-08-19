UoH to conduct PG entrance examination between Sept 24-26

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will conduct its nation-wide entrance examination for admission to various post-graduate and research courses between September 24 and 26, 2020.
Announcing this in a press conference here on Wednesday, Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH said the University is going ahead with this schedule after the Supreme Court gave its nod to holding of JEE and NEET.
A record number of over 62,000 candidates seeking admission this year will appear for the entrance exam in 38 centres across the country. The University, he said, plans to complete the admission process and start classes for the new students latest by the first week of November.
For ongoing batches with about 2,000 post-graduate students classes will commence online from August 20, 2020. The University has put in place a learning management system (LMS) that can be used by faculty and students and by shoring up the ICT infrastructure at the departments and Schools.
The online instruction ``will be primarily in the asynchronous mode, under the guiding principle of leaving no student behind,'' the Vice-Chancellor said.
’The UoH, he added, was probably the first public university in the country to constitute a high-powered Task Force to prepare a roadmap for the resumption of academic activities and be guided by its recommendations.
The Task Force has already recommended the phased return of about 500 research scholars in the Science schools who work in wet labs, conducting crucial experimental research.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Good planning and proper asset allocation will help
The stock of DLF gained 6.7 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key resistance at ...
₹1056 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510701085 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed ...
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...