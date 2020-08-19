UoH to conduct PG entrance examination between Sept 24-26

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will conduct its nation-wide entrance examination for admission to various post-graduate and research courses between September 24 and 26, 2020.

Announcing this in a press conference here on Wednesday, Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH said the University is going ahead with this schedule after the Supreme Court gave its nod to holding of JEE and NEET.

A record number of over 62,000 candidates seeking admission this year will appear for the entrance exam in 38 centres across the country. The University, he said, plans to complete the admission process and start classes for the new students latest by the first week of November.

For ongoing batches with about 2,000 post-graduate students classes will commence online from August 20, 2020. The University has put in place a learning management system (LMS) that can be used by faculty and students and by shoring up the ICT infrastructure at the departments and Schools.

The online instruction ``will be primarily in the asynchronous mode, under the guiding principle of leaving no student behind,'' the Vice-Chancellor said.

’The UoH, he added, was probably the first public university in the country to constitute a high-powered Task Force to prepare a roadmap for the resumption of academic activities and be guided by its recommendations.

The Task Force has already recommended the phased return of about 500 research scholars in the Science schools who work in wet labs, conducting crucial experimental research.