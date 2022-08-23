UoH to restore historic Golden Threshold complex

The Golden Threshold complex, the residence of freedom fighter and poetess, Sarojini Naidu, is being restored by the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

The complex, spread over over 1.166 acres, consists of three structures. Two of them, the Golden Threshold structure and Gopal Clinic are old buildings, whereas the Centre for Distance Learning is a relatively new one.

The Golden threshold complex has historical and architectural significance attached to it. The building is associated with Sarojini Naidu who spent many years of her life in the same building. In 1975, the building was dedicated to the UoH, by the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

“The building has been through wear and tear, and its restoration requires special care involving experts from archaeology and conservation specialists. It has already entrusted CPWD to go ahead with floating ‘Expression of Interest’ from heritage restoration agencies for the restoration and renovation works of the Golden Threshold,’‘ UoH said in a statement.

The complex, adequately nestled in the heart of Hyderabad is historic, nationalist and reflects the syncretic culture of the nation and the region. As the institution grew in accordance with a well-drawn vision, the University started a school consisting of performing arts, fine arts and communication, and appropriately named it after her; this is the only school in the University that is named after a personality.

The School has since grown and moved to its own iconic premises, and carries with it the reverberations of dance, music, fine arts and poetry that the complex was known for, when the school was functioning from that premises.

“The school’s interdisciplinary thrust, lies in its ability to forge expressions through several media. The University therefore intends to recognise this campus for its heritage and functional space as the city-centre for arts,’‘ UoH added.

It would provide opportunities for artists and groups to host their performances including holding university events through a small event management team that allows for revenue generation to maintain the premises and take care of its utility bills,’‘ it added.