UPES announces collaboration with Coursera

Dehradun's University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) on Wednesday announced its collaboration with the online learning platform Coursera to provide future -focused and relevant courses to its students.

As part of this alliance, the students will have access to technical courses such as Data in Database, Object Oriented Programming in Java, Service-Oriented Architecture along with popular courses on the platform like Blockchain Basics, Programming for Everybody.

"At UPES, students coming from across demographics and geographies will now have access to one of the world’s best education modules, delivered by acclaimed subject matter experts. We are confident that the students will make the most of this opportunity to give themselves a competitive edge," said Deependra Kumar Jha, Vice Chancellor, UPES.

"The content will be made part of curricular learning, electives and other self-development modules. Students will be duly credited and will be awarded course completion certificates for each course completed, at no additional fee," said the statement issued.

“We have always tried to empower learners with relevant, career ready competencies. With our new offering and a platform like ‘Coursera For Campus’ we are happy to partner universities like UPES to offer their students the most relevant and high-quality courses and credentials from top institutes around the world," said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director – India and APAC, Coursera.