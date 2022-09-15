hamburger

upGrad acquires Centum Learning in share swap deal

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Sep 15, 2022

Centum is expected to clock a revenue of ₹170 crore in FY23

upGrad, a higher edtech company, has acquired corporate training solutions firm Centum Learning in a share swap deal. With this transaction, Bharti Enterprises Limited and its affiliates are joining upGrad’s cap table. Centum is expected to clock a revenue of ₹170 crore in FY23.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Centum was formed in 2007 and currently offers impact-based training to corporates as well as vocational, and educational training to schools and college learners to make them either self-employed or meaningfully employed.

Centum Learning has trained more than 2 million people while also impacting 400+ corporates across India & Africa. With a total strength of over 2,000 employees, Centum’s business will continue to operate independently under Sanjay Bahl, Managing Director, and CEO.

Commenting on the development, Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, and Gaurav Kumar–President, Corporate Development of upGrad said, “Enterprise workforce upskilling is a supercritical need; however, the sector remains highly fragmented. upGrad has always seen enterprise upskilling as a strategic growth driver and we are making some nonlinear movements to reinvent B2B learning in India and create an integrated lifelong learning ecosystem for our stakeholders.”

Published on September 15, 2022
EdTech
companies
online education
merger, acquisition and takeover
