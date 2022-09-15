upGrad acquires Centum Learning in share swap deal

upGrad, a higher edtech company, has acquired corporate training solutions firm Centum Learning in a share swap deal. With this transaction, Bharti Enterprises Limited and its affiliates are joining upGrad’s cap table. Centum is expected to clock a revenue of ₹170 crore in FY23.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Centum was formed in 2007 and currently offers impact-based training to corporates as well as vocational, and educational training to schools and college learners to make them either self-employed or meaningfully employed.

Centum Learning has trained more than 2 million people while also impacting 400+ corporates across India & Africa. With a total strength of over 2,000 employees, Centum’s business will continue to operate independently under Sanjay Bahl, Managing Director, and CEO.

Commenting on the development, Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, and Gaurav Kumar–President, Corporate Development of upGrad said, “Enterprise workforce upskilling is a supercritical need; however, the sector remains highly fragmented. upGrad has always seen enterprise upskilling as a strategic growth driver and we are making some nonlinear movements to reinvent B2B learning in India and create an integrated lifelong learning ecosystem for our stakeholders.”