Education

upGrad to acquire online higher education company Talentedge

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 06, 2021

Talentedge offers more than 60 courses in partnership with 20+ universities   -  iStockphoto

This comes days after upGrad announced the acquisition of Global Study Partners

upGrad has entered into an exclusive agreement to acquire Gurgaon-based online higher education company Talentedge.

Talentedge is slated to do revenue of over ₹130 crore this year and double its revenue in the coming year. Sources say the deal value is at 3-4x this year’s revenue.

Covid rejigged core tenets of management education

This comes days after upGrad announced the acquisition of Global Study Partners (GSP), Australia’s largest study abroad company, for $16 million.

upGrad to acquire Global Study Partners for $16 million

Talentedge offers more than 60 courses in partnership with 20+ universities including IIMs, XLRI, MICA, eCornell, UCLA extension, among others, and has more than 5,00,000 individual and corporate learners.

upGrad looking for more acquisitions

Gaurav Kumar, President - Corporate Development and M&A, upGrad, said, “upGrad’s M&A strategy is to identify companies who share the vision to build a world-class learning organisation at scale and we find the Talentedge team as perfect partners. We are in the active stage of closing a few more large acquisitions in India as well internationally which will be announced in the next one to two quarters.”

Published on December 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like