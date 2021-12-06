upGrad to acquire online higher education company Talentedge

upGrad has entered into an exclusive agreement to acquire Gurgaon-based online higher education company Talentedge.

Talentedge is slated to do revenue of over ₹130 crore this year and double its revenue in the coming year. Sources say the deal value is at 3-4x this year’s revenue.

Covid rejigged core tenets of management education

This comes days after upGrad announced the acquisition of Global Study Partners (GSP), Australia’s largest study abroad company, for $16 million.

Talentedge offers more than 60 courses in partnership with 20+ universities including IIMs, XLRI, MICA, eCornell, UCLA extension, among others, and has more than 5,00,000 individual and corporate learners.

upGrad looking for more acquisitions

Gaurav Kumar, President - Corporate Development and M&A, upGrad, said, “upGrad’s M&A strategy is to identify companies who share the vision to build a world-class learning organisation at scale and we find the Talentedge team as perfect partners. We are in the active stage of closing a few more large acquisitions in India as well internationally which will be announced in the next one to two quarters.”