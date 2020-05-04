UPSC prelims exam deferred

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced that the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020, which was to take place on May 31, 2020, has been deferred for now.

“Since this examination also serves as the screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, the schedule for that is also deferred,” said the official release.

The personality test for candidates for the Civil Services Examination, 2019, has already been deferred.