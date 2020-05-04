Education

UPSC prelims exam deferred

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 04, 2020 Published on May 04, 2020

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced that the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020, which was to take place on May 31, 2020, has been deferred for now.

“Since this examination also serves as the screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, the schedule for that is also deferred,” said the official release.

The personality test for candidates for the Civil Services Examination, 2019, has already been deferred.

coronavirus
civil and public service
