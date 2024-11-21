Upskilling edtechstart-ups like upGrad, Great Learning and UNext are looking to strengthen their co-branded degrees with prestigious domestic and global institutions as demand for fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data science, and other STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields are on the rise.

Great Learning observed a 59 per cent growth in demand for AI programmes during the first half of FY25 compared to the same period in FY24. In the last six months, demand for Generative AI programmes has grown by 46 per cent.

“Over the last month alone, we delivered ‘GenAI Fundamentals’ training to approximately 15,000 employees. Companies are even incorporating Generative AI training into onboarding programmes for fresh hires to ensure their workforce remains agile and future-ready,” said Hari Krishnan Nair, Co Founder, Great Learning.

The edtech company has partnered with universities such as Johns Hopkins University, Duke University, and IIT Bombay.

“Moving forward, we plan to deepen our existing partnerships while exploring new collaborations that will allow us to continue meeting the evolving needs of learners and the industry,” added Nair.

He noted that co-branded degrees with prestigious domestic and international universities are gaining significant traction among learners primarily driven by the value these degrees offer in terms of credibility, depth, and recognition.

“A degree co-branded with a reputed institution not only provides learners with comprehensive, industry-relevant knowledge but also offers a strong academic credential that enhances their career prospects. The prestige and global recognition associated with such partnerships often translate career growth and advancement opportunities,” he added.

Edtech firm UNextcurrently offers 25 degree programmes . “While over 30% of learners come from tier 1 cities of India, with our mission we have been able to touch learners from over 1,000 towns and cities in the country,” said Satish Kumar, VP, Enterprise Business,Global.

The company plans to focus on onboarding more tier 1 universities in India.

“Our collaborations with some of the top universities in India has helped us bridge the gap between universities and learners,” he added.

Job guarantee

The sluggish employment market has impacted the growing demand for job-guaranteeing upskilling programmes, triggered by the initial allure of high-paying roles in 2021.

Mayank Kumar, co-founder of upskilling unicorn upGrad, believes that companies centred exclusively on job placement will eventually need to expand into offering degrees, as scaling purely through job opportunities is difficult without direct control over employment.

Upskilling demand typically rises during economic downturns as more employees seek to enhance their skills. However, in India, this trend has flipped. Online degrees foster a symbiotic relationship, where universities collaborate with edtech platforms to provide industry-aligned content alongside formal qualifications, enhancing revenue for both partners.