Upskilling start-up Great Learning launches CareerBoost

Upskilling company Great Learning has launched CareerBoost program to help freshers find jobs.

Thanks to the inflow of freshers that have joined Great Learning’s repository of free courses on Great Learning Academy, the company has a significant base of about 2 million learners which they are connecting to their existing network of corporates.

“When we started talking to students in Great Learning Academy, we realised what is still missing for them is how do they crack the first job. On the other side, we were also constantly getting feedback from the companies that they do find talent from Great Learning for lateral positions but fresher hiring still continues to be a challenge for them. CareerBoost solves for the challenges on both sides,” Hari Krishnan Nair told BusinessLine.

CareerBoost showcases jobs that freshers can apply for, along with doing a skill assessment test of the candidates. This helps companies get a talent pipeline that has been assessed for a certain skill that they are looking for, which thereby makes both courses and hiring process more efficient, he added.

Great Learning Academy offers 750 plus free courses in English and Hindi across various domains such as Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IT & Software, Cloud Computing, Marketing & Finance, Digital Marketing, Interview Preparation, Sales, BD and much more. While 45 per cent of the users were college students from India, the remaining 55 per cent were early and experienced working professionals from across the globe.

In the past year, Great Learning has registered a 5x growth in learners for Great Learning Academy (GLA). The platform has seen more than 4.3 million enrolments into courses. Introduction to Digital Marketing, Data Science Foundations, Java Programming, Excel for Beginners, Smart English for Professionals, Python for Machine Learning and Front-end Development are some of the most popular courses and are witnessing demand globally from countries including India, US, Canada, Bangladesh and more.

Since the launch, more than 300 companies like TCS, Dell, Ugam, Tech Mahindra, IndiaMart, Informatica, Lead Squared etc. are said to have utilized CareerBoost to hire new talent across roles such as ASE, Software Engineer, Dotnet Developer, Product Engineer, and Security Analyst.

BYJU’S acquired Great Learning for $600 million in July 2021. The company has crossed the revenue run rate of $100 million in FY21. The company concluded FY20 with booked revenue of ₹325 crore, a growth of close to 150 per cent from FY19. The company's user base is said to have also grown ten-fold in FY21.

Great Learning's programmes are developed in collaboration with academic institutions like MIT, Stanford, The University of Texas at Austin, Northwestern University, National University of Singapore, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee and Great Lakes Institute of Management among others. Great Learning programs are offered in three formats including Online videos plus weekend mentorship sessions, Weekend classroom sessions plus online resources, and Full-Time Boot-Camp formats. The company claims to have over 2.2 million learners from over 170 countries around the world.