US Embassy opens visa interview slots for students with mid-Aug campus arrival

The US Embassy in India has announced an important update for Indian students who need to arrive at campus by mid-August. The Embassy said that visa interview slots are now available for booking on its website for students who need to arrive at school by mid-August.

Student visa appointments are available on our website. If you have an I-20, don't wait! Future F, M, and J appointment openings at the Embassy and Consulates will be for interviews taking place after Aug 14, so if you need to arrive at school by mid-Aug, book an appointment now! — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) June 24, 2022

The first tranche of interview slots, for dates in June and the first half of July 2022 were opened in May. Many students who were planning to attend US universities with their student I-20 documents have been waiting for their interviews.

The announcement comes after the Centre had urged US, Australia, Canada and some other countries to streamline student visas to Indian nationals. Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs had said that the countries had agreed to remain engaged on further easing and fast tracking the process of issuing visas for students.

They agreed to remain engaged on further easing & fast-tracking the process, since the flow of students has been mutually beneficial. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 24, 2022

Earlier this month, at the sixth annual Student Visa Day organised by the US Mission in India, Don Heflin, the Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs in India had said, “This year, consular officers will interview more students than ever before, and we hope to break last year’s record for issuances.”