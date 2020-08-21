UST Global wins PMI-Kerala award for ‘Adopt a School’ initiative

Digital transformation solutions company UST Global has won the PMI-Kerala Community Project of the Year Award for 2020 for its ‘Adopt a School’ initiative under which the company adopts and supports government or government-aided schools in the rural and financially backward communities.

The award from Project Management Institute Kerala (PMIK) recognises and honours significant initiatives undertaken by corporate bodies or organisations as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) for the well-being of the community. UST Global’s CSR initiative was chosen for this award on the primary criteria of the project management principles applied in the effective and efficient execution of the project.

The award is the highest recognition for the project management community in the State, a company spokesperson said. According to Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer, UST Global, the Adopt a School programme is fully planned, implemented and evaluated by UST Global employees as part of the company’s employee engagement framework called COLORS.

Transforming lives

“The organisation spends thousands of employee volunteer hours besides contributing financially for the programme through the UST Global Welfare Foundation. This award exemplifies our commitment towards transforming lives and ensuring the sustainable well-being of people,” he added.

To enable providing quality education to children, the programme has been working towards infrastructure development in schools, teaching and learning improvement with co-curricular activities, digitisation of the educational ecosystem, improving the employability of students, and implementing sustainable initiatives for the benefit of individuals, society, and environment, Balakrishan said.

The programme currently provides support to over 6,500 children of 30 government schools spread across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and other towns. The CSR programme for the education vertical has so far supported over 20,000 students through a lifecycle approach of providing education to school children, higher education, professional education, skill development and employability of youth.