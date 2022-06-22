UST sponsors AI-Robotics lab at Marian Engineering College

Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has sponsored an artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics Lab at the Marian Engineering College at Kazhakoottam.

Antony Raju, Kerala Minister for Transport, inaugurated the facility here on Tuesday, which was established by the Marian Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning — an initiative of the Department of Electronics and Communication at the college.

Sophisticated machines

The UST-sponsored AI and Robotics Lab has been set up with sophisticated machines and devices, intended to scale up the skillset of the student community. It is also equipped with modern sensors, processors, and robot platforms.

These can be used to develop self-driving cars, autonomous robots, facial recognition systems, object tracking and 3D designs. The robot operating system that has everything for next-gen robotics projects is one of the highlights of the lab. The widely used development boards, NVIDIA Jetson and Raspberry Pi 4 are also available.

Open to all students

Officials at the Marian Engineering College and UST said the facility will be open to all, especially school students, who wish to know about developments in AI and robotics. Such collaborations between the industry and academia would go a long way in building an effective ecosystem that will uphold the vast interest of the student community, they said.

Gilroy Mathew, VP and Global Head of Semiconductor, UST, said the company aims to transform the lives of people in various ways. “One such initiative is to provide a high valued learning experience to academic institutions and communities. This will enable students to have first-hand experience on real-time case studies and fast-track their careers in technology companies,” he added.

Significant addition

Wilfred E, Manager, Marian Engineering College, said the AI and robotics lab is a significant addition to the infrastructure facilities already made available for students at the college. “We are grateful to UST for extending a helping hand; the lab provides a much deeper understanding of the novel technologies that are changing the world,” he added.

Among others who attended the inaugural function were AV George, Member, Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes; J David, Principal; A Samson, Dean; Vinitha B Elza, Head of the Department of Electronics; M Manoj, Professor and Project Coordinator; and Sthanu Ramakrishnan Thambi and officials from UST.