Edtech platform PW (PhysicsWallah) has entered into a long-term joint venture agreement with Jodhpur-based government test-prep company Utkarsh Classes.

The companies plan to leverage each other’s core competencies and jointly foray into new exam categories. Going ahead, PW and Utkarsh Classes will together launch a new category - ‘Utkarsh Private Jobs’, which will help train students to prepare for placements in the private sector.

Utkarsh Classes primarily provides offline and online learning courses for government exams, and in the past two years has ventured into various exams categories including defence, NEET-JEE, CLAT, CUET, and online tuitions for students of classes 6-12. The company runs multiple offline coaching centres in Jodhpur, and Jaipur, and recently launched offline centres in Prayagra.

PhysicsWallah founder and CEO, Alakh Pandey, said, “Both PW and Utkarsh Classes are an emotion for students. The founding teams have a solid vision to provide result-oriented quality education to every student at an affordable fee. Utkarsh Classes Founder Nirmal Gehlot has over 20 years of experience in the field. Our collaboration will help us better serve students and make their learning experience more enriching.”

Both companies operate multiple YouTube channels for various exam categories. Utkarsh Classes has over 11 million subscribers on its main channel on Youtube, and PhysicsWallah has more than 9.7 million subscribers on its main channel. In addition, both companies cater to over 1 crore students each on their apps.

The founder and CEO of Utkarsh Classes, Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, said, “The founders of both the companies come from a humble background. Alakh sir and I started our journey as teachers and hence, have academics at our core. We both understand the challenges faced by students in their preparation journey. I truly believe that our ‘Student First’ policy will enable this partnership to solve bigger problems in the education sector.”

The joint venture will also facilitate the provision of study material from PW to Utkarsh Classes, and will introduce co-branded education products. Both companies will also jointly provide academic training and course offerings in various categoriesto improve the learning outcome of students.

Under this partnership, Utkarsh Classes will continue to lead the expansion of the government test preparation category and launch offline centres in 32 cities, where PW has already established its offline centres (aka Vidyapeeths), which provide JEE and NEET preparation to students.

Utkarsh Classes will launch state government job-focused offline and online courses in these cities . PW will expand its outreach by opening more Vidyapeeths, currently present in 32 cities, and will continue scaling up in the all-India competitive exam categories.

PhysicsWallah Co-Founder Prateek Maheshwari said, “Employees of PW and Utkarsh Classes will work together to make this partnership a resounding success. We were looking for a partner that shared a similar vision and strong fundamentals. I’ve known Nirmal sir since 2018. Since then, we have admired each other’s work and see tremendous potential in this partnership. Sharing the best academic practices between both companies will add significant value.”