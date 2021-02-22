Vedantu acquires doubt solving platform Instasolv

Vedantu, a pioneer in LIVE online learning, has acquired Instasolv, the second-largest doubt solving app in the country for students from Class 6 – 12 for science, mathematics, IITJEE, and NEET.

This is Vedantu's first acquisition in an edtech company to strengthen its focus in the instant doubt solving space, where quality teachers in a chat format solve doubts. While the financial details of the acquisition are undisclosed, earlier in 2020, Vedantu had invested $2 million as part of a pre-series A funding in Instasolv.

The acquisition also marks Vedantu's growing focus in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns where access to quality teachers is a growing challenge, and doubt solving is a key imperative for students, and brings in close to 1 million of Instasolv’s potential active learners to Vedantu's platform. Also, Instasolv will leverage Vedantu's already existing strong credentials in LIVE Classes, tech, product and content.

Vamsi Krishna, CEO, and co-founder, Vedantu said, "Last year we took a strategic decision to invest in Instasolv to strengthen our play in doubt solving, which is one of the key aspects of learning online. We have seen tremendous potential in Instasolv and share the same mission to democratize education in the country. Through this partnership, we endeavour to change India’s learning curve through definitive outcomes,” said Vamsi Krishna, CEO and co-founder, Vedantu, in a statement.

In 2020, Vedantu claimed to have delivered 75 million hours of classes across its platform and 6.3 million students attending LIVE classes.

Aditya Singhal, CEO and co-founder Instasolv said, “We are excited to extend this strategic investment from Vedantu to a full acquisition. Instasolv has been at the forefront in offering doubt solving solutions, and its partnership with Vedantu will only strengthen Vedantu’s Live Class platform and help in achieving quality learning outcomes to millions of students.”